India Cements transports fly ash by rail to its Vishnupuram plant

The India Cements plant at Chilamkur (near Yerraguntla in Andhra Pradesh) has started loading wet fly ash to its plant in Vishnupuram, near Miryalaguda in Telangana. This is the first time that fly ash is being loaded by Railways from this plant. Previously, the company used to transport the same through roadways. Fly ash is an input used by the cement companies for manufacturing PCC (Portland Cement Concrete) cement in an environment-friendly way.
Newly formed Business development Unit (BDU) of Guntakal Division has been holding regular meetings to make the freight customers aware of the benefits of transporting by Railways like the policy rebate of 40% concession on the Normal Tariff Rates (NTR), for freight customers who load fly ash either in bagged or in loose/bulk condition through open wagons.
General Manger Gajanan Mallya complimented the team of officers and staff of the division for initiating this new stream of traffic for the railways. Freight customers should be made aware of how loading by railways is not economically beneficial but is also safe, fast and eco-friendly, a press release said.
