India Blockchain Forum launched

TS govt. to soon launch Web 3.0 regulatory sandbox, says IT Secretary 

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 22, 2022 19:02 IST

India Blockchain Forum, with a vision to make India a global hub for blockchain technology and Web 3.0., has been launched.

What began as an informal group of key influencers of the Indian Blockchain ecosystem, it now has more than 40 key influencers. With the formal launch, which happened on Sunday, the forum intends to set up special interest groups in areas like central bank digital currency (CBDC), Metaverse and policy framework for effective blockchain adoption, said a release on Monday.

The current members include experts in the field of policy drafting, emerging frontiers like NFTs, Metaverse and CBDC, cybersecurity, technology architects, global influencers and leaders in enterprise adoption on blockchain and Web 3.0.

Industries and IT Secretary Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, who launched the forum, appreciated the collective effort of its team in creating an all-inclusive platform for scaling adoption of blockchain technology in India and supporting the growth of the ecosystem.

He said Telangana government will launch a Web 3.0 regulatory sandbox soon to allow startups build solutions around tokenization, NFTs and similar new frontiers. This sandbox will help create a meaningful dialogue amongst all the stakeholders including regulators, startups and policy makers to arrive at a nuanced approach in evolving an effective Web 3.0 framework.

The release said India Blockchain Forum envisages a collaboration model with governments, regulators, industry and academia to help build a holistic framework for the right adoption of blockchain and Web 3.0. It will soon launch certificate programmes with leading industry and academic partners to build a talent pool in emerging technologies like blockchain, Metaverse and Web 3.0.

