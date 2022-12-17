India, Bangladesh have an umbilical connection, says Bangladesh Air Force Chief

December 17, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India and Bangladesh have an umbilical connection and this connection has been more profound since the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, said Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

He was the chief guest and reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the officer said, “This makes me recall the invaluable contribution of India as a whole and the Indian Air Force in particular during the 1971 liberation war. The Bangladesh Air Force was born on the soil of this beautiful country in Dimapur on September 28, 1971. Today, both countries have an understanding of mutual trust and respect. They have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region. Our defence forces conduct regular exercises to ensure that we have synergy in our effort.”

Congratulating the cadets on their graduation, he said, “Your induction as an air warrior in one of the finest air forces in the world is a great hallmark of your life. The effective training, regimentation, professionalism and camaraderie at the academy will surely benefit you as you shoulder more responsibility as an officer.”

He also told the cadets that present and future security challenges could be effectively countered by continuously upgrading and improving technological capability. “In order to stay ahead of time and be well prepared for the growing requirement, strategies should be dynamic, flexible and updated. It is in this context that the IAF will stand to derive maximum benefit from the young and innovative minds that can take on these challenges in a professional and competent manner,” he pointed out.

The flying and ground training syllabus have undergone a change to increase the rigour through the introduction of disruptive and realistic training exercises, he added while appreciating the changes in training advancements made by the IAF.