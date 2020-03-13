Index COVID-19 patient discharged

The index (first) COVID-19 case from Telangana was discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Friday night. Though guidelines state that a person who tested positive for coronavirus can be discharged after 14 days of isolation at hospital provided he/she tests negative twice consecutively, the index case from the State was discharged on the 13th day, the date of admission (March 1) included.

In fact, until a few days ago, officials from the Telangana Health department said that the 24-year-old man would be discharged on Sunday, upon completion of 14-day isolation period.

However, officials on Friday said he was discharged and would be under home isolation for 14 days more. His medical condition would be monitored for the fortnight. After Kerala where three COVID-19 patients were cured, Telangana is second State in the country where a patient with the infection caused by the virus has recovered.

The man from Mahendra Hills, Hyderabad, works at a software company in Bengaluru. He went to Dubai on February 17 and landed in Bengaluru on February 20. After working there for a day, he reached Hyderabad in a bus on February 22.

The 24-year-old man consulted doctors at a corporate hospital for coughing and sneezing and got admitted there. Based on suspicion, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital.

He was admitted to the government hospital on March 1, and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Doctors provided treatment in Corona ICU. He first tested negative for COVID-19 on March 8, and tested negative again on March 11. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said Gandhi Hospital doctors discharged him as he had recovered completely.