Indervelli meeting shook TRS out of its slumber: Seethakka

Hyderabad

10 August 2021 20:46 IST

‘TRS leaders remember people only before polls’

Mulugu MLA Seethakka and former Union Minister Balaram Naik have claimed that the Dalita Girijan Dandora at Indervelli has at least woken up the TRS leadership from its slumber as it was suddenly talking about podu lands.

Speaking to reporters along with senior leader Addanki Dayakar; TPCC SC cell chairman Preetham and ST Cell chairman Jaganlal Naik here on Tuesday, Ms. Seethakka alleged that TRS leaders remember people and reminded of schemes only when elections were around. She said Huzurabad elections has created Dalita Bandhu and extending podu land rights to tribals after Congress party’s Indervelli meeting.

The Mulugu MLA reminded that tribals were given the rights on Podu lands by Indira Gandhi and the TRS had only snatched them of their Constitutional rights. On TRS leaders criticism on Congress president Revanth Reddy, she said people have forgotten CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had confined himself to the farm house and were now looking up to Revanth Reddy for support.

Mr. Balaram Naik said TRS was worried with the Indervelli meeting success and has suddenly remembered the Podu land issue. He said Congress had given 10 lakh pattas to poor people while not a single patta was given during the TRS rule. “All that Dalits and tribals experienced in the TRS rule was attacks and insults.”

Mr. Dayakar took objection to the comments made on Indervelli meeting by the TRS leaders and asked how can they find fault of the meeting presided over by tribal leader Seethakka. If the TRS Dalit and Tribal MLAs want, they can revel in lowering their self-esteem by touching KCR’s feet rather than attacking Seethakka.

He said the vulgar language in Telangana politics was introduced by KCR himself and asked the TRS leaders whether they were deaf not to hear the abusive language used by KCR even as a Chief Minister. He said Congress was coming to power in 2023 and all the corrupt would have to face the consequences.