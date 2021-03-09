Independents dividing votes: Uttam

Hyderabad

Voters urged to be wary of elements trying to help the TRS

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that several Independent candidates were in the fray to divide votes and help the ruling party candidates in the Graduate MLC elections, and urged the voters to be wary of such elements.

Addressing the Telangana Youth Congress workers on social media platforms, he asked them to take the message to voters about the intention of the Independent candidates to ensure the success of Congress supported candidates. He said in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency Congress had fielded a Scheduled Tribal candidate, Ramulu Naik, who played a key role in the Telangana movement while no other party had fielded candidates from the downtrodden sections. It was the responsibility of the Youth Congress workers to ensure his win.

Similarly, G. Chinna Reddy, former minister who was the key person to start the Telangana forum in the Congress in the combined Andhra Pradesh was the right candidate to enter the Legislative Council. Despite the money politics of the TRS and the BJP he would romp home given his clean image, he said.

Mr. Reddy also criticised the TRS government for ignoring the youngsters and not fulfilling the promises made to Telangana’s educated youth, who sacrificed an important phase of their life for achieving Telangana. Rising fuel prices, cheting the farmers nd selling PSUs were the only achievements of the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the equal partner in the crime, he said and asked the voters to reject the both. Shiva Sena Reddy, president of Youth Congress also spoke.