Independence Day fete across State

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 18:42 IST

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the State in government and private institutions, government offices, and private establishments, by political parties and others.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag in Raj Bhavan and took the guard of honour. She greeted people, Raj Bhavan officers, staff and police and offered sweets and performed a puja at a temple on the premises and left for Puducherry for taking part in Independence Day fete there.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the Tricolour on the Assembly premises and asked the elected representatives to rededicate themselves to progressive and welfare administration to bring smiles on the faces of all. Pro-tem Chairman of Legislative Council V. Bhoopal Reddy hoisted the national flag on the Council premises.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod hoisted the national flag in Mahabubabad, Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Medak, Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam, Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Jangaon and explained the welfare initiatives of the State government aimed at improving the living standards of people.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli hoisted the national flag in the court complex and spoke about the severe impact of COVID on judicial and support staff as also the efforts being made to reduce the load of pending cases. Lokayukta Justice C.V. Ramulu unfurled the national flag at the Lokayukta office, where Upa-Lokayukta V. Niranjan Rao participated.

At Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the Tricolour and paid tributes at the Veerula Sainik Smarak memorial by laying a wreath as a mark of honour for martyred soldiers at Parade Grounds.

Senior officers of Armed Forces Lieutenant General T.S.A. Narayanan, Commandant MCEME, Major General R.K. Singh, GOC-TASA, Air Vice Marshal Pawan Mohey, Commandant-CDM, Air Vice Marshal K.S. Suresh Kumar, Commandant-CAW, Major General Prit Pal Singh, GOC-Bison Division, Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander, Commodore Mukesh Kumar, Director-DMDE and veterans laid wreaths and paid homage to martyrs.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unfurled the national flag at the make-shift Secretariat in Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan. Principal Secretary (General Administration) Vikas Raj, Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration V. Sheshadri, Secretary (SC Development) Rahul Bojja and others participated.

Commissioner of I&PR participated in Independence Day celebrations at Samachar Bhavan and hoisted the national flag. Director General G. Narendra Kumar at NIRD-PR and Vice-Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao at University of Hyderabad hoisted the national flag.

The national flag was hoisted by Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd N. Sridhar at Singareni Bhavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha at Aranya Bhavan, in-charge CMD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao at Vidyuth Soudha, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Forest Development Corporation G. Chandrashekhar Reddy at Botanical Gardens, Chairman B. Ramana Naik at Institution of Engineers (India).

Similarly, Independence Day was celebrated at various party offices. President of TPCC Revanth Reddy hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan, secretary general of TRS and MP K. Keshava Rao at Telangana Bhavan and State president of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan. At Makhdoom Bhavan, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy hoisted the national flag.