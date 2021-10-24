Increase legal awareness among the public: Judge

SANGAREDDY

24 October 2021 21:58 IST

Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Uday Umesh Lalit said that legal awareness should be increased among the public and quality service must be ensured for them.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a camp module as part of pan-India legal awareness and outreach programme from October 2 to November 14 held at the district headquarters on Sunday, Justice Lalit said that extending free legal aid service commenced about 25 years ago. “If we look at statistics, out of 100 cases not even one case is coming to legal services authority seeking legal aid. We have to create confidence and it should be accessible like any other services and it should be of good quality,” he said, adding that legal aid should be ‘Raja Marga’ for entering the temple of justice and people should have confidence in the system and it should be a comfort zone for those seeking justice. He stressed the need to reach all villages at least thrice in the 45 days campaign.

Referring to the video that was presented in the programme on the activities of Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), Justice Lalit said that two clips – para legal volunteer stopping a justice seeker from paying amount to a lawyer and extending him assistance and extending help to acid attack victim and compensation – have moved him very much and pointed out where the legal services authority stands for. He opined that these need to be translated to other languages.

Stating that he was not against lawyers, Justice Lalith said that free quality legal aid should be part of profile for them.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, while welcoming the gathering, said that equal justice and free legal aid was aim of the programme. NALSA has been making efforts for creating access to justice and delivered it at the doorstep of the needy. There is a need to create awareness on rights and entitlements, he added.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana and Patron-in- Chief, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge High Court, Executive Chairman, TSLSA, Justice Vinod Kumar, Judge, High Court, Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, Principal and Sessions Judge Justice B. Papi Reddy have participated in the programme.

Justice Lalit handed over a cheque of ₹ 1 crore to women as part of compromise in family dispute. Similarly, he also handed over benefits under SC Corporation scheme. Earlier in the day, tricycles were distributed to beneficiaries.