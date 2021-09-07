INCOIS organising three-day workshop

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Sciences (INCOIS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, which houses the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) is organising a three-day regional workshop in the Tsunami warning chain with focus on the northwest Indian Ocean countries i.e. India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE for the media. The workshop will clarify the role of media in the Tsunami early warning chain and discuss the requirements for the respective standard operating procedures assure timely and effective warnings. ITEWC was established after the deadly Tsunami on December 26, 2004 and has been providing tsunami advisories to India as well as all Indian Ocean Countries as a Tsunami Advisory Service Provider (TSP) as part of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO frame work, a press release said.