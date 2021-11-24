INCOIS Open Day tomorrow

HYDERABAD

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES-INCOIS) is observing Open Day on November 26 where its activities along with laboratories and facilities will be exhibited to the students and visitors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

INCOIS scientists will be also available for the interactions with visitors and to encourage active participation, video blog (vlog) entries are invited from students to be submitted after the completion of their visit. The guidelines for the participation are published on ‘www.incois.gov.in’.

The event is being organised as a preamble of India International Science Festival (IISF)-2021, which is to be held at National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa, from December 10 to 13. The exhibitions and vlogs will be part of the theme of IISF 2021 — Celebrating Creativity in Science.

INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar has urged citizens, especially students, to take this opportunity to be part of these national celebrations, a press release said.