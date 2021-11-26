INCOIS ‘Open Day’ gets good response

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Friday saw about 250 students from schools and colleges accompanied by their parents visiting various facilities and interacting with scientists on the ‘Open Day’ organised as a preamble of India International Science Festival (IISF)- 2021, which is to be held at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa, between December 10-13.

This was the first such public event since the pandemic and the INCOIS team was humbled with the enthusiastic response. Visitors were introduced through a short documentary followed by visits to various laboratories and ocean instruments. “This visit has made me sure that I want to pursue a career in ocean science,” said Ananya, a Class IX student.

Students were also seen making videos of their visit that they intend to submit as Video blog (Vlog) entries. The videos will be submitted to website www.incois.gov.in. The activities revolved around the theme of IISF 2021 i.e. ‘Celebrating Creativity in Science’ as well as the five pillars of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ — freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions and resolve.

Institute director T. Srinivasa Kumar praised the work put together by his colleagues Rahman, Aneesh, Prerna, Nimit, Nagoji, Kiran and their team members. INCOIS looks forward to offer more such opportunities to fellow citizens, said a press release.