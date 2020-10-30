INCOIS offers opportunity for academic projects

Indian National Centre for Oceanic Information Services (INCOIS) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has been providing an opportunity for masters and graduate students to carry out their academic projects in physical/biological/bio-geo-chemical oceanography, ocean modelling, ocean observations, tsunami and storm surge studies, disaster management, potential fishing zone services, geographic information system (GIS)/ remote sensing applications/ computer sciences/ satellite communications/ instrumentation, under the guidance of experienced faculty members.

Apply online

Those interested to carry out their academic projects at INCOIS for academic year 2020-21 may apply online by visiting https://incois.gov.in/jobs/AcademicProjects/home.jsp on or before October 31.

Mentor availability

Number of seats available for academic projects in different subjects will vary depending on the availability of mentors.

Selected candidates may carry out their academic projects between December 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

For specific queries related to academic projects, applicants may contact Dr. Francis P.A., students’ coordinator INCOIS (francis@incois.gov.in).