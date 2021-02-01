INCOIS Foundation Day tomorrow

Special lectures and symposiums will mark the 23rd foundation day lecture of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Wednesday.
The foundation day lecture will be delivered by executive secretary, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, and Assistant Director-General of UNESCO Vladimir Ryabinin, on “United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade)”.
It will be followed by an online meeting of “National Decade Coordination Committee (NDCC)” which will be presided over by MoES secretary M. Rajeevan. The celebrations will be preceded by ‘Early career researchers' symposium on Tuesday where Raghu Murtugudde (University of Maryland, USA) and Shubha Sathyendranath (Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK) will deliver the plenary talks.
INCOIS services include tsunami and storm surge early warnings, ocean state forecasts, potential fishing zone advisories and ocean data services. The livecast can be followed at https://incois.gov.in/Live.
