INCOIS adds 214.5 kWp rooftop solar system

HYDERABAD

25 December 2020 00:48 IST

System is expected to generate about 3 lakh units of green energy in its first year of operation

A grid-connected rooftop solar system has been installed on the buildings of the International Training Centre for Operational Oceanography (ITCOocean) premises in the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) at Pragatinagar here.

According to a press release issued by INCOIS on Thursday, the rooftop solar system has the capacity of 214.5 kWp (kilowatt peak) or peak generation capacity and it is likely to be switched on soon.

In tune with the policy decision of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to make all Central government buildings and institutions across the country with rooftop solar power generation facility, the new capacity has been installed. The institution has already installed 400 kWp rooftop system under the cooperative/purchase agreement model.

With the addition of the new rooftop solar capacity, INCOIS would meet about 35% of its power needs, thereby realising significant savings of about ₹14 lakh per annum on its energy sourcing/bills. Besides, the facility is also expected to abate carbon dioxide emissions of 250 tonnes per annum in addition to the existing plant cutting the emissions to the extent of 500 tonnes per annum.