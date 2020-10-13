Incessant rain disrupts power supply

Restoration of supply done within a couple of hours in many cases, say officials

Incessant rain almost across the State throughout the day on Tuesday has caused disruptions in power supply mostly due to minor problems and it was restored within one to three hours in many cases. However, no major problems have been reported till the evening.

According to officials of the two power distribution companies, major reasons for interruptions in power supply were insulation bursting/damage, loose contact of service cables, rust and dust in conductor joints and fall of tree branches on the transmission and distribution conductor.

“As there was no heavy wind for most part of the day, the problems were fewer,” a senior official said adding that supply at feeder level was stopped as a precautionary measures at a few places when there was good wind velocity but was resumed after checking of transmission lines at key points.

In Hyderabad, there were instances of tree falls on transmission lines and bending of electrical poles in Mehdipatnam, Indira Park and Begumpet sections but the power supply was restored within hours either by restoring the affected lines or through alternative lines. Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy stated that teams of 25 skilled personnel were kept on emergency duty in every section for attending to any emergencies in power supply.

Power supply interruptions due to minor reasons such as fusing at distribution transformers, insulation bursting and others were attended from time to time to restore the supply within a couple of hours of interruption at several places in the City, Southern Discom officials said. There were no instance of feeder failures in the Metro Zone but the Cyber City and Rajendranagar feeders were affected for a few hours in the Rangareddy Circle.

Mr. Raghuma Reddy asked people to contact phone numbers 1912, 100, local fuse call office, 7382072104, 7382072106 or 7382071574 for any power supply related issues including fluctuation in voltage, electrical poles and distribution transformers in pool of rainwater, snapped electrical conductor or any other problem. Residents of apartments with cellars have been told be cautious about rainwater storming of cellars.

Meanwhile, the power demand has slipped to less than 4,500 MW during the day on Tuesday from nearly 9,800 MW a week ago. Chairman and Managing Director of Transco/Genco D. Prabhakar Rao has instructed the engineers at load despatch centre to keep tab on demand fluctuation round the clock to maintain the grid frequency.

He explained that generation at all thermal units was backed down and only hydel generation was going on at major hydel stations.