Incentivise states doing better on health front: Chevella MP

Chevella MP G. Ranjit Reddy has urged the Central government to incentivise the better performing states in health front and not let them feel punished.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on demands on Wednesday, he said that Telangana was one of the best performing states on the health indicators and should be encouraged with incentives to perform further better. Revealing some data, he said the crude birth rate in Telangana is 17 per 1,000 against the national average of 20 while the total fertility rate in Telangana is 1.6 against the national average of 2.2.
Similarly, under five mortality in Telangana is 32 per 1,000 live births against the national average of 50 and infant mortality is 27 against national average of 32. Underweight children in Telangana are 29% against the national average of 36%.
He suggested that the Health Ministry should think of providing pension to Below Poverty Line (BPL) kidney patients to meet the expenses for dialysis as it is a costly procedure. He said there are more than 10,000 kidney patients in Telangana under dialysis and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was seriously considering it under a social security scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath