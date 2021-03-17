Incentivise states doing better on health front: Chevella MP

Chevella MP G. Ranjit Reddy has urged the Central government to incentivise the better performing states in health front and not let them feel punished.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on demands on Wednesday, he said that Telangana was one of the best performing states on the health indicators and should be encouraged with incentives to perform further better. Revealing some data, he said the crude birth rate in Telangana is 17 per 1,000 against the national average of 20 while the total fertility rate in Telangana is 1.6 against the national average of 2.2.

Similarly, under five mortality in Telangana is 32 per 1,000 live births against the national average of 50 and infant mortality is 27 against national average of 32. Underweight children in Telangana are 29% against the national average of 36%.

He suggested that the Health Ministry should think of providing pension to Below Poverty Line (BPL) kidney patients to meet the expenses for dialysis as it is a costly procedure. He said there are more than 10,000 kidney patients in Telangana under dialysis and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was seriously considering it under a social security scheme.