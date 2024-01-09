ADVERTISEMENT

Inavolu Sub-Inspector of Police suspended

January 09, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha on Monday suspended Inavolu Sub-Inspector of Police V Naveen on charges of dereliction of duty.

The SI was placed under suspension for allegedly failing to comply with the guidelines of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with investigation into a ganja case, police sources said.

The Police Commissioner issued orders appointing G Anil Kumar, an SI in vacancy reserve, as the new Sub-Inspector of Police at Inavolu police station in the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits.

Inavolu has a historic temple dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy with a hoary past.

