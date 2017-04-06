Inaugural ceremony gives a smashing start to IPL

The Hyderabadis lapped up the huge privilege of witnessing the inaugural ceremony of IPL, being hosted by the city for the first time, in style. A festive mood was prevalent and the start to the evening proceedings could not have been more nostalgic than the four legends – Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and V.V.S. Laxman – taken out in a golf cart around the ground.

For the cricket crazy fans, the start of the IPL made their day while the stadium was near full an hour before the opening ceremony. The lung-power was at its peak when Sachin Tendulkar was first spotted on the giant screen and when Indian captain Virat Kohli (missing the opener with an injury) was seen chatting with his SRH captain David Warner.

All those animated exchanges in the recent India-Australia Test series were a thing of the past as the IPL squads form a perfect mix of the internationals from across the world and they clearly seem to enjoy the different ambience compared to the serious atmosphere of a Test match. One of the most touching moments was when Sachin, after the presentation of a special memento along with the other three legends, walked across to greet V.V.S. Laxman’s son and his wife Sailaja in the special enclosure.

The star presence wasn’t missing this time too as the die-hard cricket fan and film star Venkatesh was seen in the special enclosure.

With mobiles being allowed and Reliance Jio covering the entire stadium with its JioNet WiFi for the current IPL season, the fans in the stadium were able to freeze some memorable moments in their smart phones for posterity.

The IPL-2017 could not have got off to a much better and pleasant start reminding of the BCCI Committee of Administrators’ efficiency in living up to the expectations of over 33,120 fans with the support of local administrators.