Inadequate facilities at wellness centre decried

Lack of medicines to control high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases at the Khairatabad wellness centre was highlighted by Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Greater Hyderabad Central City Committee.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner of State Health and Family Welfare department on Saturday, party members pointed out the inconvenience faced by patients and demanded that an inquiry be conducted into alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines.

Outdated kits

Secretary of the party’s Greater Hyderabad Central City Committee, V. Sreenivas said when they visited the wellness centre’s laboratory two days ago, they found outdated kits, reagents and other material worth crores of rupees.

“Diagnostic tests are not being conducted in the laboratory since May 2018. Samples (blood or fluid) collected from patients are being sent to Telangana Diagnostic Facilities. It takes three to four days to receive test results. This leads to issues in providing treatment. The number of people who used to visit the centre for consultation dropped from 2,000 to 500 now. We request lab facilities at all wellness centres,” Mr Sreenivas said.