In three languages, the ‘no entry’ message is clear

Often, adversities reveal the intellect of people hailing from the poor backward rural backgrounds, which is what happened at Samaka (Mathuraguda) village in Indervelli mandal. Like many other villages in the district, the residents also put up a sign board barring entry of outsiders in view of the COVID-19 scare and need for isolation but, this one drives home the point like no other.

The sign board is written in Telugu, Hindi and English in tune with the three-language formula in education in the State. Not all villagers are as conversant in English as they are in Telugu or Hindi.

“It was written in three languages so that the message gets across clearly even if someone who speaks English comes here. There are a few people in villages in this mandal and our relatives who work in foreign countries and are conversant in English who are likely to be our visitors,” observed Tagre Vijay, a youngster involved in the activity.

The credit of implementing the three-language formula, if one can call it so, goes to village sarpanch Madavi Sheku. “It was he who suggested that no one should remain ignorant of what is being said through the sign board,” Mr. Vijay added.

The self-imposed isolation is taking place in all the 17 rural mandals in Adilabad district. According to a report of the District Rural Development Agency, there are 467 gram panchayats and 1,176 habitations in the 17 mandals of which 1,107 have locked themselves down.