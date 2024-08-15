In Telangana, SBI business raced past ₹3.25 trillion mark in March 

The State Bank of India in Telangana crossed ₹3.25 trillion business in March 2024 and currently its business in the State is ₹3.43 trillion, SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar told the Independence Day celebrations organised at the local head office here on Thursday.

Appreciating the staff for the achievement, the CGM also urged them to remain alert and agile to protect customers and the bank amid cybercrime emerging as a big challenge for the banking industry.

Cybercrime complaints

SBI is working round-the-clock to attend to cybercrime complaints and aims to constantly upgrade security measures, including cyber security processes to ensure mitigation of various risks in the present world of Phygital transactions, he said.

SBI plans to open 75 new branches in the current financial year in the State, including 15 in developing areas abutting the Outer Ring Road, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said after hoisting the national flag at the LHO in Koti here. He called upon all the employees to reflect on the bank’s values of Service, Transparency, Ethics, Politeness and Sustainability (STEPS).

New premises opened

Later in the day, he inaugurated the new premises of the Channel Management and Customer Service department set up to facilitate enhanced customer service, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

On Wednesday, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day exhibition was inaugurated by the CGM at Hyderabad Main Branch to remember the tragic events of the 1947 Partition of India. The bank honoured three freedom fighters and family members.

