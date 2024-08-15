GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Telangana, SBI business raced past ₹3.25 trillion mark in March 

Bank plans to open 75 new branches in current fiscal in the State, including 15 in developing areas abutting the ORR, Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar announces at the Independence Day celebrations at LHO

Published - August 15, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar inaugurating the new premises of Channel Management and Customer Service department in Hyderabad on Thursday.  

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar inaugurating the new premises of Channel Management and Customer Service department in Hyderabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The State Bank of India in Telangana crossed ₹3.25 trillion business in March 2024 and currently its business in the State is ₹3.43 trillion, SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar told the Independence Day celebrations organised at the local head office here on Thursday.

Appreciating the staff for the achievement, the CGM also urged them to remain alert and agile to protect customers and the bank amid cybercrime emerging as a big challenge for the banking industry.

Cybercrime complaints

SBI is working round-the-clock to attend to cybercrime complaints and aims to constantly upgrade security measures, including cyber security processes to ensure mitigation of various risks in the present world of Phygital transactions, he said.

SBI plans to open 75 new branches in the current financial year in the State, including 15 in developing areas abutting the Outer Ring Road, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said after hoisting the national flag at the LHO in Koti here. He called upon all the employees to reflect on the bank’s values of Service, Transparency, Ethics, Politeness and Sustainability (STEPS).

New premises opened

Later in the day, he inaugurated the new premises of the Channel Management and Customer Service department set up to facilitate enhanced customer service, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

SBI Hyderabad Circle honoured three freedom fighters and family members on Wednesday.

SBI Hyderabad Circle honoured three freedom fighters and family members on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

On Wednesday, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day exhibition was inaugurated by the CGM at Hyderabad Main Branch to remember the tragic events of the 1947 Partition of India. The bank honoured three freedom fighters and family members.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.