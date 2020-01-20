In Sultan Bazar, it’s business as usual

Nothing much has changed in Sultan Bazar over the years. Except for the massive overhead metro rail viaduct snaking into the 500-metre arena with its massive piers, it is the same old bustling market catering to shoppers looking for clothes, footwear, bags, fruits, vegetables, etc.

Normally, on afternoons, it is chock-a-bloc with hordes of people walking in and out, checking goods on offer in the shops and wares being sold by the hawkers. Half-demolished buildings vie with brand new structures, some of them just inches away from the overhead metro viaduct.

The road is yet to be laid and there are water/sewer leakages as two-wheeler drivers try to honk their way into the ‘walkpaths’. Clearly, the agitation against the metro rail is history and there is a sense of expectation about the onset of services and what it is likely to bring to the shopkeepers and vendors.

Eagerly awaiting

“We lost a fair bit of property but this project is for the public good, isn’t it? Our business has been hit during construction but that is for a couple of months only. Now, we are all eager for the metro rail to start here and expect people coming here will make use of it,” says Musasu Khainya, owner of a footwear shop who shares the property with his brother.

Dinesh looks like a college student, but he is the owner of the garment shop started in his name by his father Harish. “We have rebuilt our shop as we lost a fair bit of land to widening. We expect authorities to complete pending civic works like roads, footpaths and drainage before the trains start operating,” he says.

“No one stopped us from doing business from here even during the construction stage. We did not have any problem but they promised to provide permanent spots under the viaduct with better amenities; it is yet to happen,” says Devender, a hawker who has been in business for about two decades here.

Just outside Sultan Bazar and towards Bade Chowdi sits Raj Singh in a garment store, which is smaller than a paan shop. “I opened my shop after one-and-a-half years as most of it was lost to widening. Let us see what is in store,” he says, smiling.