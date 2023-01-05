In major reshuffle, 29 IPS officers given new postings

January 05, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a major reshuffle, 29 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred and given new postings in Telangana on Tuesday.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand was given full additional charge of the newly created post of Additional DGPl, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra was given full additional charge of IG, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau. V. Venkata Srinivasa Rao, Chairman TSLPRB, has been given full additional charge of Additional DGP, Police Computer Services, until further orders.

Rajiv Ratan, Additional DGP (Organisation) is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation, Hyderabad. Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP, Railways and Road Safety is transferred and posted as Director, Telangana State Police Academy. K Sreenivasa Reddy, Additional DGP (Operations), Greyhounds and OCTOPUS is transferred and posted as Additional DGP (Organisation and Legal). B Shivdhar Reddy, Additional DGP (Personnel) is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Railways and Road Safety. G Sudheer Babu, ACP Rachakonda is transferred and posted as ACP Traffic, Hyderabad City.

Abhilasha Bisht, Additional DGP, TSSP Battalions is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Welfare and Sports. She has also been given full additional charge of Additional DGP, Homeguards until further notice. Swati Lakra, Additional DGP, Women Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, TSSP Battalions. Shikha Goel, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Women Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa.

Y Nagi Reddy, Additional DGP, North Zone is transferred and posted as DG, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services. Shahnawaz Qasim, Director, Minorities Welfare is transferred and posted as IG Multizone-2. S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Commissioner of Police Ramagundam is posted as IG Multizone-1. M Ramesh, Joint CP, Hyderabad City is posted as DIG, Provisioning and Logistics. Kartikeya, Joint CP (CAR) is posted as DIG Intelligence. M Srinivasulu, DIG CID is posted as Joint CP (CAR). Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP (DD) is posted as Joint CP Rachakonda. Rema Rajeshwari, SP Nalgonda is posted as DIG Yadadri Zone in the rank of SP. She will also continue to hold the charge of SP Nalgonda until further orders. Parimala Hana Nutan, SP CID is posted as Joint CP (Admin), Hyderabad in the rank of SP. Ramesh Naidu, Joint Director TSPA is posted as DIG Rajanna Zone.

Eight officers who were waiting for posting have also been transferred. Vijay Kumar is posted as Additional DGP (Operations), Greyhounds and OCTOPUS. Vikram Singh Mann is posted as Additional CP (Law and Order), Hyderabad City. Tarun Joshi is posted as IG Training. Kamalasan Reddy is posted as IG Personnel. Tafseer Iqbal is posted as DIG Intelligence Security Wing. L S Chowhan is posted as DIG Jogulamba Zone in the rank of SP. Narayan Naik is posted as Joint CP (Traffic) Cyberabad in the rank of SP. R Bhaskaran is posted as SP, CI Cell, Intelligence.

