In January, 2,254 booked for drunken driving

In January, 2,254 people were booked by the Hyderabad Traffic Police during checks against drunken driving, of whom 290 tippler drivers landed behind bars. A total of 22 people were killed in road accidents in January, of whom 12 were hemletless motorcycle riders.

The traffic police filed charge-sheets against all of the traffic violators, who were later produced in the third and fourth metropolitan magistrate courts in Nampally. The courts awarded them jail terms for a period ranging from one to 11 days. Driving licence of two persons were also cancelled and one person’s licence was suspended for six months.

A fine of ₹ 2.25 crore was imposed on traffic violators and those sentenced to imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

“The respondents who were convicted in drunken driving and other traffic violations may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and visa clearance,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

He said that the violators were also counselled at Traffic Training Institute in Goshamahal and Begumpet.