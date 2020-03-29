In hour of crisis, it’s KTR to the rescue

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao had a busy and eventful Sunday — responding to people’s requests, asking officials to coordinate, guiding the party cadre to help lockdown victims and also appreciating the good work done by individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sharing the news on Twitter that 11 people tested negative on Sunday after having tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier, the Minister instilled some confidence among the people. He also tweeted pictures of the refurbished King Koti hospital with 350 beds to deal with COVID-19 patients. He also said that four more hospitals are being refurbished for the purpose.

Sharing some pictures, he said 145 Mobile Rythu Bazaars were launched in GHMC area to deliver vegetables at the doorsteps and the number of these vans will be increased soon.

Mr. Rama Rao also tweeted saying all 150 Annapurna centres run by GHMC are now offering lunch and dinner free of cost. About 30,000 meals were served during the day and 7,500 meals at night at 50 centres. “No one shall go hungry in Telangana; that’s our Hon’ble CM KCR’s direction (sic),” he tweeted. He thanked Akshaya Patra Foundation for being “a great partner” in this effort and said they have the ability to scale up and increase services to over a lakh meals per day.

He received several tweets from people seeking help for migrant labourers from Odisha, Bihar and north east who were running out of food supplies and they were immediately referred to his office and from there to the concerned departments.

Subhas, principal of Janata Mahavidyala at Chandrapur in Maharashtra, tweeted to him requesting help in travel to attend his mother’s funeral in Hyderabad. Expressing his condolences, the Minister asked his office to help the man out.

One Viswanathreddy from Hyderabad tweeted to KTR seeking travel permit to Nandyal where his wife gave birth to a baby girl, who was in the incubator, requiring his urgent presence. There were a few requests for help to attend funerals and some seeking blood donors for a bypass heart operation scheduled on April 1. All of them were referred to his office.

Mr.Rama Rao appreciated a few people who have come forward to extend their help financially and otherwise in recent days. One Monisha Mandalapu offered the government a new two-storey school building for any use while a few wanted to donate money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.