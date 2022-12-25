In Frames | Booming no more

December 25, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Some cities in India straddle centuries in how they showcase themselves. One such urban hub is Hyderabad, which still has many of its architecture and traditional bazaars of yore intact.

But among the elements fading in significance are the cannons in the city. These heavy guns underscore a strong military past by just being around. They are just about everywhere: in museums, atop historic monuments, and even by the roadside, all of them sentinels of an era when their mere presence meant power and might. Today, some of them lie next to mounds of garbage, like the one at Aliabad.

Many of the cannons are linked to the who’s who of Indian history.

A cannon named “Fateh Rahbar”, weighing 16.5 tonnes and measuring 4.8 metres in length, was used by Aurangazeb during the siege of Golconda in 1687. It now languishes in neglect in the ruins of the Golconda Fort. Gen. Michel Joachim Marie Raymond, a French man and a General in the Nizam of Hyderabad’s military, started the Gunfoundry (in the heart of Hyderabad) in 1786 to manufacture cannons and cannonballs made of wootz, a special steel alloy known to Indians, to make the kingdom powerful. Today, scores of cannons lie vandalised and uncared-for in and around Hyderabad, due to lack of funds.

The names of some of the cannons were supposed to instil fear: the “Azdaha Paikar” (dragon shape), “Atish Baar” (flame thrower), “Dushman Khob” (enemy destroyer) and Quila Kusha (fort opener).

The mightiest of them all, the “Fateh Rahbar” (guide to victory), was used by Aurangazeb’s Army to capture the defiant and brave Qutab Shahi ruler Abul Hasan Tana Shah.

That was then. Today, as another year passes by, the clock is ticking for many of the cannons lying at the mercy of the elements.

Black beauty: The Fateh Rahbar (guide to victory) atop Petla Burj, northwest of the Golconda Fort. The cannon was used by Aurangazeb’s Army to in the siege of Golconda in 1687.

Tidbits of history: A young visitor to the State Archaelogy Museum listens to information about an iron cannon mounted on wheels from the 19th century.

Mighty weapon: A wide­mouthed bronze cannon of 1782 that was used for short­range combat, on display at the State Archaeology Museum.

Competing for space: Apartments surround the remnants of the chimney of a foundry that manufactured cannons.

Tales of yore: A view of the ruins of the Gunfoundry started by the Nizam’s General, Michel Jaochim Marie Raymond.

Time’s signatures: Visitors have vandalised the Fateh Rahbar by carving their names on the mighty cannon that was used to vanquish Qutab Shahi ruler Abul Hasan Tana Shah.

Decrepit state: A dilapidated and rusted screw­type bayonet cannon.

Nightmare of foes: Cannons perched above Fateh Darwaza , one of the heavily fortified gates to the Golconda Fort.

Spruced up: Cannons at the State Archaeology Museum get a wash.

Silent vigil: A cannon near the 430­-year-­old Baoab tree on the perimeter of Quli Qutab Shah Tomb.