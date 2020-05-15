In ferrying people, autorickshaws throw caution to the wind

Lockdown norms to check the spread of coronavirus have gone for a toss in Karimnagar with autos plying illegally and ferrying people in various parts of the town.

Though the government is yet to announce the resumption of modes of public transportation, autos are seen moving packed with passengers throwing caution to the wind.

In spite of several appeals by the government to maintain physical distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus, auto drivers are appearing careless.

Some of them were even found carrying more than three passengers.

When asked, some of the drivers averred that they were only transporting patients to hospitals. However, it was found that they were ferrying people to markets and other places too. Some of the drivers were not even wearing the mandatory masks, risking the lives of the passengers.

“Autos are not allowed to run. If we allow them, we would have even allowed other modes of public transportation like RTC buses,” an official said.

Police, on the other hand, said that the auto drivers were forced to take out their vehicles as they had no earnings since the lockdown. They clarified that they had allowed autos only to transport patients to hospitals.

Meanwhile, a few activists have urged the authorities concerned to allow autos to ply by maintaining all physical distance norms, which means only two passengers. Police should ensure nobody sits next to the driver and drivers should provide sanitisers to passengers before they board an auto, they said.