In-depth study of social sciences needed: Vinod

Osmania University launches BA (Hons) in Economics and Political Science

Osmania University launched the three-year BA (Hons) course in Economics and Political Science separately in Nizam College and Osmania University College for Women with an initial intake of 60 students each.

These seats would be included in the third-phase of admissions under Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) starting soon.

Launching the course, B. Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board said that in-depth study of social sciences was the need of the hour and he had proposed the idea for the BA (Hons) courses given their demand in Delhi University and others. “Lot of Telugu students join these courses in Delhi,” he said, hoping that good talent will choose these courses here.

He also asked the university not to dilute its importance allowing private colleges to cash in on the craze like engineering courses. He complimented the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the CESS for taking the idea to fruition and coming up with this novel course.

Commissioner for Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal said the proposed courses would enable students to gain a thorough conceptual framework and provide wide range of career options due to the choice of subjects and enhance prospects to pursue research.

TSCHE Chairman R. Limbadri explained the effort that went into designing these courses along with the CESS and assured the colleges of adequate intellectual support. The course structure and inputs were provided by E. Revathi, Director, CESS after conducting series of workshops and discussions with leading experts in the fields of economics and political sciences.

D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University revealed that OU will soon start a Centre for Indo-Pacific studies under the aegis of Ministry of External Affairs and thanked Mr. Vinod Kumar for his support for it. Vani Devi, MLC; V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE; and M. Vijjulatha, Principal, Koti Women’s College were among present.