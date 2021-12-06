In a suspected case of drunk driving, speeding Porsche leaves two men dead

Police said that it was around 1.30 am when the high-end car coming towards KBR Park side from Nagarjuna Circle hit the victims while they were crossing the road

In the blink of an eye, the lives of two young men were cut short when a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit them on the main road in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of December 6.

The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift. Death was instant for the duo.

Das, native of Gopalpur in Odisha, got married a year ago.

Speaking to The Hindu, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills division) M. Sudarshan said that it was around 1.30 am when the high-end car coming towards KBR Park side from Nagarjuna Circle hit the victims while they were crossing the road in front of the Rainbow Children Hospital on Road no. 2

“The duo were going towards the other side of the road on foot, an overspeeding Porsche Cayenne driven by one Ranjith Goud (25) from Uppal, hit them, and sped away from the spot,” he said.

The impact of the accident was such that both Rai and Das were flung into the air, before landing at a distance on the road.

Mr. Goud and two of his friends travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries as Porsche’s airbags opened after the impact.

Sources have confirmed that after hitting Rai and Das when Mr. Goud was again seen speeding the car, a patrol vehicle of Jubilee Hills police station noticed and tailed the car till it was parked in the cellar of a residential complex on Jubilee Hills Road no. 5. Soon, the patrol team contacted the neighbouring Banjara Hills police to know whether there was any road accident within their limits and informed them about the damaged car.

Later, Banjara Hills police impounded the damaged high-end car and apprehended Mr. Goud.

A case under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against him and he was sent to Osmania General Hospital for a blood alcohol test, the ACP said.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to the OGH morgue for autopsy.