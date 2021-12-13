In 8 days, over 1.66 lakh motorists booked for traffic violations

hyderabad

Over 60,000 tickets issued to motorists riding their two-wheeler ‘without helmet’

In just eight days, the Hyderabad police issued over 60,000 tickets to the motorists for riding their two-wheeler ‘without helmet’.

Sharing the data of traffic violators, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that 1,66,010 motorists were booked during a special drive conducted between December 6 and December 11, for 22 different violations.

While 2,399 people were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a slightly low 2,397 were booked for over speeding or dangerous driving.

Mr.Kumar said that as many as 27,306 violation tickets were issued to two-wheelers for ‘not wearing helmet by pillion rider’, 9,912 challans were issued to the different vehicles for wrong or unauthorised parking and 5,942 tickets for parking on service roads.

The number of people driving without a licence was also high. As many as 5,710 people were caught without a driving license and 3,367 for improper/irregular number plates.

According to Mr. Kumar, 2,080 people were booked for not wearing a face mask in public places or wearing masks inappropriately.