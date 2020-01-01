IMS scam: Anti-Corruption Bureau detains one more

A pharmaceutical supplier, K. Sri Hari Babu, suspected to have played a key role in the multi-crore Insurance Medical Services scam, was taken into custody by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials here on Tuesday.

Investigators searched his office “Omni-Medi” at Ameerpet and house at Banjara Hills. “We stumbled upon documents and other evidence suggesting that he could have been deeply involved in the fraud,” an officer associated with the investigation of the case and unwilling to be named said.

Searches were also conducted at the houses of four of his employees.

Examination of materials and papers found at their places were being scrutinised by the ACB sleuths. Sources said the authorities found material indicating that Mr. Babu was allegedly operating some shell companies on names of which he would file quotations for supplying drugs.

The 50-year-old person was likely to be arrested and presented before a local magistrate late on Tuesday night or on Wednesday on completion of the interrogation, sources said.