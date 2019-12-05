IMS Director’s husband held

The Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested P. Gurumurthi, husband of arrested Insurance Medical Services Director Ch Devika Rani, on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.
He was a retired civil surgeon at the IMS.
He was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail after his arrest.
He allegedly colluded with Devika Rani and collected bribe amounts, concealed the money, and also purchased properties.
On December 3, the searches were conducted at Devika Rani’s residence and also at the houses of her relatives in Tirupati and Kadapa.
The ACB said that during these searches, they found that the couple acquired several properties worth over ₹100 crore in market value in the name of their family members.
