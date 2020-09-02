Improved show by NMDC in August

Bailadila produced 1.01 MT in August

Public sector mining major NMDC has posted an increase of 15% in iron ore production and 20% in sales in August compared to the same period last year.

While the production last month was 1.62 million tonne as against the 1.41 MT in August 2019, sales totalled 1.79 MT (1.49 MT).

Chairman cum Managing Director Sumit Deb said 2020 is a difficult year but

Overcoming difficulties

“NMDC has managed to overcome difficulties and perform better. Despite the global pandemic and heavy rainfall in the Chhattisgarh, we have managed to outgrow our performance over last year,” said the Chairman cum Managing Director .

A release from NMDC said the Bailadila projects at Chhattisgarh produced 1.01 MT in August (0.79 MT), which is a growth of 28%. Total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects last month was 21% more at 1.27 MT (1.05 MT).

Stock exchange filing

According to a stock exchange filing by the company, production in Karnataka, where NMDC is in the process of getting the lease of Donimalai mine extended, was 0.61 MT (0.62) last month, while sales were at 0.52 MT (0.44 MT). Cumulatively in the first five months of this fiscal (April-August), a period marked by the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, NMDC’s iron ore production was lower at 10.42 MT (11.81 MT), while sales declined to 10.80 MT (12.62 MT).