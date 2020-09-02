Improved show by NMDC in August

Public sector mining major NMDC has posted an increase of 15% in iron ore production and 20% in sales in August compared to the same period last year.
While the production last month was 1.62 million tonne as against the 1.41 MT in August 2019, sales totalled 1.79 MT (1.49 MT).
Chairman cum Managing Director Sumit Deb said 2020 is a difficult year but
Overcoming difficulties
“NMDC has managed to overcome difficulties and perform better. Despite the global pandemic and heavy rainfall in the Chhattisgarh, we have managed to outgrow our performance over last year,” said the Chairman cum Managing Director .
A release from NMDC said the Bailadila projects at Chhattisgarh produced 1.01 MT in August (0.79 MT), which is a growth of 28%. Total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects last month was 21% more at 1.27 MT (1.05 MT).
Stock exchange filing
According to a stock exchange filing by the company, production in Karnataka, where NMDC is in the process of getting the lease of Donimalai mine extended, was 0.61 MT (0.62) last month, while sales were at 0.52 MT (0.44 MT). Cumulatively in the first five months of this fiscal (April-August), a period marked by the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, NMDC’s iron ore production was lower at 10.42 MT (11.81 MT), while sales declined to 10.80 MT (12.62 MT).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath