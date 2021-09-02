Improved attendance on second day of school

Pvt. schools still waiting for parents’ consent

On the second day after schools reopened in the State, the attendance went up a notch in government-run schools as well as the few private schools that began functioning. While government primary schools functioned normally, a majority of private schools are still awaiting consent from parents.

“Parents of pre-primary students are not willing to send their children and want us to continue online classes. But children of higher classes between 6th and 10th are keen to return. I expect normal attendance from Monday,” said Shaik Sayeed Ahmed who runs a private school in Malkajgiri.

At some of the private schools, it was down to bargaining as managements demanded payment of pending fees. “We are accepting up to 50% discounted fee. We are not even asking for advance fee as is the policy,” said a school owner where the fee ranges between ₹15,000 to ₹24,000 per annum. The association of private schools has informally sent out a message to managements to go easy on fee collection.

Some of the parents took to social media to raise the issue, tagging the education minister, the education board as well as the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. “Telangana government said schools opened yesterday. While children have passed Class X. The schools are asking the fee of 9th class and also 10th class, the total amount is ₹40,000,” shared one parent.