Imposing night curfew is too little, too late: Bhatti

20 April 2021 22:22 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has observed that the night curfew imposed by the State government to contain the COVID-19 spread would be of no use as the movement of people during the night time would always be less.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka said the State government action was too little and too late. He reminded that how they had cautioned the government during the Assembly session that pubs, night clubs, liquor shops, belt shops, malls, cinema halls and functional halls would be the hotbeds of spreading coronavirus and there was a need to impose curbs on their functioning.

He suggested the government to consult all sections and impose daytime curfew too to contain the COVID spread. He also demanded that the government activate the task force committee on fleecing of COVID patients by private hospitals to end the exploitation. Former MP V. Hanumatha Rao also made a similar demand on the curfew.

