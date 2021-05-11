Imposing lockdown will not be difficult for police

‘Hopefully, there won’t be a need to exercise much force this time’

The second lockdown in the State will not be difficult to implement, police top brass have said. Telangana police have learnt many lessons from last year’s lockdown and have chalked out elaborate plans for the new 10-day lockdown that begins from Wednesday morning.

However, policemen have said that people must behave responsibly to fight the COVID second wave, since the positivity rate is high. “We will make sure lockdown is implemented strictly but we cannot be physically present everywhere. Citizens must take COVID precautions seriously. We are hoping that this time we will not need to exercise much force as people have suffered immensely due to the high infection spread,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told The Hindu.

Like last year, police check posts will be set up in all the major junctions and roads leading to residential areas in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State.

If citizens stay at home and follow ‘COVID appropriate behaviour’ by maintaining physical distance and by wearing a mask when they go out, lockdown implementation will not be a problem, he said.

“One can even travel from one city and another within the stipulated time, and if their time is more than four hours, they have to apply for ePass,” Mr. Jitender said.

The ePass application run by the Telangana police will be operational from Tuesday and those who fall under essential services, but do not have proper ID card, can apply for the hassle-free travel.

“There won’t be an effect on the activity permitted by the government, especially agricultural, pharmacy and movement of media personnel,” the Additional DGP said. There won’t be any restriction on intra or inter-State travel as well.

During an hour-long video conference with all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy discussed various challenges that will be faced by the police personnel on field while imposing the lockdown.

He reportedly asked the officers to make sure that no untoward incidents were reported in the State and directed them to be ‘polite’ with citizens. The officers also discussed personal precautions to be taken while interacting with citizens.

Those who do not comply with lockdown norms will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act.