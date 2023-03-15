Importance of sleep for good health largely neglected, say doctors

March 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Just as a nutritious diet and regular physical exercise are cornerstones of good health, sleep is vital to an individual’s physical and mental well-being. However, the importance of sleep is not usually considered by individuals, say doctors ahead of World Sleep Day on March 17 — a day marked annually by the World Sleep Society since 2008 .

Senior consultant pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals-Hyderguda V.Keshavan said: “The prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in India is over 80 million people with over 30 million individuals having moderate or severe OSA. it has been estimated that over 80% of individuals with moderate and severe OSA remain undiagnosed.”

Normal sleep is during the night only, which should last seven to nine hours. Similar sleep initiation timing should be maintained on all days (can vary by 30 minutes) to maintain a normal sleep rhythm. Daytime sleep is not natural for people aged between five and 60 years. An older person can have biphasic sleep — daytime sleep of 1-2 hours in addition to 5-6 hours of night sleep, said senior consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals-Jubilee Hills, Sudhir Kumar.