Importance of percolation pits to convert rainwater into groundwater stressed

Published - October 09, 2024 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Importance of percolation pits to convert rain water into groundwater was stressed at a meeting held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only.

Importance of percolation pits to convert rain water into groundwater was stressed at a meeting held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Minister in charge of Hyderabad, Ponnam Prabhakar, convened a review meeting on water harvesting structures as solution for water logging and depletion of ground water in city, at GHMC headquarters on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Shoban Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and others attended the meeting where the minister stressed the importance of having a large number of percolation pits in the city so that the rainwater is converted into groundwater.

Water tanker demand surges in western Hyderabad

In order to address the inundation issues, injection wells should be dug where the water logging is chronic. Measures should be taken to ensure a water harvesting pit for each home, Mr. Prabhakar said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi assured that a special campaign will be taken up in coordination with the corporators concerned to ensure that the structures are dug at each home. Mr. Dana Kishore directed the officials to convert the existing defunct bore-wells into injection wells.

Published - October 09, 2024 11:23 am IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

