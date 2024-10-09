Importance of percolation pits to convert rainwater into groundwater stressed

Minister in charge of Hyderabad, Ponnam Prabhakar, convened a review meeting on water harvesting structures as solution for water logging and depletion of ground water in city, at GHMC headquarters on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Shoban Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and others attended the meeting where the minister stressed the importance of having a large number of percolation pits in the city so that the rainwater is converted into groundwater.

In order to address the inundation issues, injection wells should be dug where the water logging is chronic. Measures should be taken to ensure a water harvesting pit for each home, Mr. Prabhakar said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi assured that a special campaign will be taken up in coordination with the corporators concerned to ensure that the structures are dug at each home. Mr. Dana Kishore directed the officials to convert the existing defunct bore-wells into injection wells.