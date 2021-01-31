Importance of college autonomy stressed

Hyderabad

31 January 2021 08:51 IST

Member of NAAC peer team and UGC committee, Dharmadhikari held a brainstorming session enlightening the participants on the accreditation process.

Government City College organised a webinar on “Autonomy Importance and NAAC related Report Writing and Documentation” in which 300 faculty members from different colleges were exposed to the nuances of Autonomy and the methods of proper documentation.

It was organised to mark the college’s application for renewal of autonomy in April this year. Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal explained how all government degree colleges in the State were provided with technical, infrastructural and financial support for getting through the NAAC accreditation.

Member of NAAC peer team and UGC committee, Dharmadhikari held a brainstorming session enlightening the participants on the accreditation process. He focussed on the role of teacher as a facilitator between students and society. College principal V. Vijayalakshmi also addressed the participants.

