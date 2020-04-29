Implement unemployment allowance immediately: Congress

Stating that the lockdown has completely ruined the economy and shattered hopes for employment, the Telangana Congress has demanded that the State government start implementing the promised unemployment allowance for the jobless youth immediately.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, in a statement here, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised, during the last elections, unemployment allowance of ₹ 3,016 . However, even after one and a half years, the promise had remained unfulfilled. He said this was the most appropriate time for the government to implement the scheme. It should frame the eligibility criteria in such a way that it should not only benefit fresh graduates, but also help those who lost their jobs during lockdown.

The TPCC chief feared that the number of unemployed youth in Telangana would more than double after the lockdown. In addition to nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth, which included nearly 24 lakh registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the figure was likely to double. The State government should have an action plan ready to deal with the situation, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister was not taking any concrete measures to prevent the private sector from laying off employees. Many IT companies and SMEs had already laid off thousands of employees and the State government could do nothing about it. Similarly, many private companies were forcing employees to take huge pay cut to stay on their jobs.

He said the State government had set a bad precedent by cutting down the salaries of employees after just one week of lockdown. He pointed out that in many foreign countries, the governments had paid packages to private companies to enable them to pay salaries to their staff. The TRS government should also look out for such a provision, he demanded.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that KCR had mismanaged the State’s finances to such an extent that they could now be compared with a daily-wage earner’s. Just the way a labourer could not afford a meal if he did not get work on a particular day, the Telangana government got paralysed after a week of lockdown and it had to cut the employees’ salaries and pensions by 50%.