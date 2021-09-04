‘Implement Dalit Bandhu in all constituencies’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy participating in the Dalita Girijan Dandora rally in Wardhannapet on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

04 September 2021 22:37 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to implement Dalit Bandu in all the constituencies to prove his sincerity and not just confine it to Huzurabad where bypolls were due.

The Sangareddy MLA, who was participating in the Dalita Girijan Dandora rally in Wardhannapet in Warangal district on Saturday, attributed the birth of Dalit Bandhu to Huzurabad elections. Experience showed that KCR would come out with new schemes just before the elections and later dilute them. “KCR has not fulfilled even 10% promises made over the years and that itself reveals his sincerity,” he said.

He demanded that the Dalit Bandhu scheme be extended to girijans and poor among Backward Classes and minorities. He asked people to pressurise the Wardhannapet MLA to resign so that CM can concentrate on the constituency to give bypoll doles. He said the Congress will not contest against the TRS MLAs resigning seeking implementation of the scheme and called upon the people demand their MLAs to resign.

Earlier, he led a rally along with Mulugu MLA Seethakka, DCC president Nayani Rajender Reddy and Wardhannapet Congress leaders and submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar.