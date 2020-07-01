Implead private hospitals, HC tells petitioner

HYDERABAD

01 July 2020 22:57 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a person who filed a PIL petition alleging that private hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts from COVID-19 patients to implead such hospitals.

The petition was filed by D.G. Narasimha Rao seeking a direction to State government to ensure private and teaching hospitals stop exploitation of virus patients. As the petitioner cited media reports on private hospitals charging huge sums from COVID-19 patients, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan said the petition was vague as it did not mention names of private hospitals indulging in ‘rampant profiteering’.

The matter was posted to July 10 for next hearing.

