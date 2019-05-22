Impeccable security arrangements for D-day

The election authorities in association with the police have decided to set up a three-tier cordoning system at all the 126 counting centres spread over 36 locations to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons into them.

Accordingly, a 100-metre periphery around the counting premises would be demarcated as “pedestrian zone” where no vehicles would be allowed to enter. Proper barricading of the demarcated area would be done and an alighting point for the designated personnel/officials would be clearly marked.

At the first and outer cordon, adequate personnel would be posted to check the identity of the persons who want to enter the counting premises. No counting staff or candidate/election agent, without any authorised photo identity card issued by the Election Commission/District Election Officer, would be allowed to cross the first cordon of the security ring.

The second and the middle cordon would be at the gate of the counting premises and this would be manned by the State police. The personnel posted on duty should ensure thorough checks of people to ensure that prohibited items like arms, match-boxes and others are not carried inside the counting centres. They should also ensure that mobile phones or other communication equipment should not be carried inside.

No camera – still or video – except those used for the official recording of the proceedings would be allowed inside the counting centres. Though hand-held cameras used by the media would be allowed, the actual votes recorded in the EVMs or ballot papers should not be allowed to be photographed under any circumstances.

The authorities have worked out the security plans, including proper barricading of the path used for transporting the EVMs, to ensure that there was smooth flow of EVMs between the respective strong rooms and counting halls. “No unauthorised persons should be able to breach that barricade and access the area/path, nor should the path of two different Assembly constituencies criss-cross,” the note detailing the security arrangements said.