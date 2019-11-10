Impasse over allocation of DSP (civil) level officials headed for resolution

The stalemate over the allocation of officers of the DSPs (civil), additional SPs (civil) and SPs (non-cadre) between the two Telugu States appears to be heading for a resolution finally.

Allocation of officers was made on a tentative basis a couple of years ago, but a section of officers affected by the process filed cases in the High Court. The court had given directions to settle the issue of seniority first and finalise allocations thereafter. The Telangana government, however, opined that fixation of seniority would lead to further litigations. The Centre should therefore find a solution to the problem in view of the special circumstances prevailing in the matter.

The issue figured in the meeting of the Chief Secretaries convened by the Union Home Ministry last month. The Union Home Secretary had asked the DoP&T to examine the High Court order to see if it comes in the way of finalisation of allocation as proposed by Telangana government.

It was accordingly decided to ask the Directors General of Police of the two States to coordinate in the matter in consultation with the advocate generals concerned to resolve the issue soon.

The development assumes significance in the light of the Union Home Secretary’s directive to the Department of Personnel and Training to examine whether a special leave petition could be filed in the Supreme Court suggesting a solution to the stalemate in view of its special nature.

Bone of contention

The allocation process could not be completed in view of the dispute over seniority of the officials concerned. Both the States were firm on finalisation of allocation of police officials as the delay in the process was resulting in delay in promotion as well as induction of the officers into IPS cadre. The situation, the States informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, was getting aggravated as officers were retiring without getting promotions which was causing restlessness among them.

According to senior officials, different options were being explored, including filing a counter in the High Court seeking its nod to consider the tentative allocation as final with some modifications wherever necessary so that the process could be expeditiously completed.

Issues like seniority and promotions of the officers could be considered by the respective State governments once the allocation was firmed up.