Immersion laid back at Saroornagar

Saroornagar Lake, one of the premium destinations to bid adieu to idols on the final day of immersion, was abuzz since 2 p.m. on Thursday, but not with the train of Ganesh idols as expected. Visitors thronged the lake bund hoping to catch a glimpse of the colourful Plaster of Paris giants being downed into the tank one after the other.

But what they got up to 5 p.m. was only an occasional vehicle carrying a medium-sized idol, which would disappear into the waters in no time.

Several people from outside the city arrived in the morning and patiently waited for the spectacle, feeding on the pulihora served at the pandals en route or from the vehicles.

Festive atmosphere prevailed at the location, with children and youngsters honking away toy horns bought from the street vendors, and people running after any stray truck distributing prasadam.

“We have come from Yacharam to watch the festival, as it is a holiday for the children. Going to Tank Bund would have been difficult with children in tow, hence we chose to come here,” said Veeru Naik, a reveller who arrived with his wife and two children.

The processions began late in the surrounding areas, understandably so, because the Teenmar bands which kept the revelry on up to 2 a.m. were not available early on Thursday.

Against the cumulative figure of 3,000 idols during the previous seven or eight days, only 131 idols were immersed up to 5 p.m. on Thursday in Saroornagar lake, as per the information provided by the GHMC control room. The officials said they expected a thousand more idols to be immersed before midnight.

A total of eight cranes were positioned along the bund, each monitored by a posse of policemen. Horse-mounted police too patrolled the road from end to end, while the traffic police cautioned people to keep off the roads and made announcements using public address system from their vehicles.

GHMC workers slogged to clean the road every now and then, to remove empty plates, water sachets and other debris. Drinking water and mobile toilets were provided along the road.

It was not until past 5 p.m. that the idols arriving at the site increased in number and size. Up to 6.30 p.m., the lake received a total of 223 idols.