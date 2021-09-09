‘Immature and too small to criticise KCR’

Hyderabad

09 September 2021 22:45 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took serious objection to the comments of Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on the meeting between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the remarks showed the immaturity of the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters here, TRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said the comments reflected the growing frustration that KCR was working hard for State’s development and there was no support for other parties in Telangana. He said it was unfortunate that meeting between a CM and the PM was being politicised as if it were happening for the first time. “Congress Chief Ministers too meet the PM, does it mean that they discuss seat sharing or collude with each other?” he asked.

He said in the federal setup it was natural for the Chief Ministers to meet the PM and other Ministers seeking funds or permissions for developmental projects. He said the Congress leader was a small man and did not have the stature to criticise the Chief Minister. Congress was just envious of KCR’s popularity and was bent upon spreading lies that people would not believe.

