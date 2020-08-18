IMH staff tested for coronavirus

After 37 patients at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, tested positive for coronavirus, around 100 staff, including security personnel, were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday. Their results are awaited. Initially, doctors, nurses, a senior resident doctor and a post-graduate student were detected with COVID-19.

Suspecting patients might have also contracted it, the institute administration took up tests on the patients starting from August 13 and they found out about the results from Saturday. Of the 37 patients, at least nine were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and the rest are isolated in a separate ward at the institute itself. On Tuesday, the staff were also screened for the virus.