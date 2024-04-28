IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana

April 28, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow heatwave alert for specific areas of the State, starting for Monday and Tuesday. Furthermore, an orange alert has been issued for May 1.

As per the IMD’s daily bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad city and its neighbouring regions, the next 48 hours will see a partly cloudy sky. The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are around 42 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. As per IMD, on Sunday, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 43.5 in Mahabubnagar followed by 42.6 in Bhadrachalam, 42.4 in Ramagundam and 42.3 in Adilabad.

