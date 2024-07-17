GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD issues rainfall alert for Hyderabad for Wednesday evening

Published - July 17, 2024 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for Wednesday evening. It warned that water may stagnate on roads and in low-lying areas. File

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for Wednesday evening. It warned that water may stagnate on roads and in low-lying areas. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for Wednesday evening. According to an impact-based forecast from the IMD, Hyderabad is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, including occasional intense spells and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The IMD warns that water may stagnate on roads and in low-lying areas, making roads wet and slippery. Commuters were advised to limit their movements. The municipal corporation is recommended to issue necessary advisories to display these warnings.

Orange alert for parts of Telangana

An orange alert was issued for parts of Telangana. On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Additionally, heavy rain is likely in isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur in isolated places across all districts of Telangana,” the alert stated.

